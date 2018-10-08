Obituaries

Michael Kanipes, Corryton

Michael Kanipes, age 57 a resident of Corryton passed away, Friday, October 5, 2018 at his home.

Mr. Kanipes was born September 6, 1961 in Ft. Ogelthorpe, GA. He was raised in Chattanooga but spent most of his life in the East Tn and Knoxville area. Mr. Kanipes proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and National Guard.

He loved his dogs, watching sunsets, grilling, comic books, but most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents: Fred and Bernice Kanipes and Houston and Edna Braden and by a brother, Lloyd Kanipes.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Burl Kanipes and Etta Jane of Chattanooga; by his mother and step-father, Shirley and Henry Brock of Clinton; by his wife of 37 years, Deborah Kanipes of Corryton; by a son, Braden Kanipes and wife, Anne-Marie of Mt. Juliet; by a grandchild, Zoe Kanipes; by sisters: Diann Mullins and husband, Harold of Ringold, GA, and Valerie Duncan and husband, Tim of Clinton; by a step-brother, Bart Eaton of Chattanooga and by a host of extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, October 9, 2018, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother Luke Kidwell officiating. Burial and graveside services with full military honors will be held, Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 11:00 am at the RW Long Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Kanipes family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

