BREAKING NEWS – Oakdale to Shut Down Football for remainder of Season

The Oakdale Eagles football team will be discontinuing football for the remainder of the 2018 season due to lack of players. We spoke to Coach JR Voyles via text message this afternoon and he said, “We are going to be shutting it down for this season. Just do not have enough healthy bodies left.”

Oakdale was 1-6 on the season and 0-3 in Region 2-A. Oakdale was scheduled to play Oliver Springs this Friday, which will now go down as a forfeit. They also had games remaining against Harriman and at Greenback.

On Friday, Coach Voyles told us that he dressed 14 for the Lookout Valley game and had some injuries in that game. They would have to determine the severity of them before a decision could be made.

