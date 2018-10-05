Community

Oak Ridge’s Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration 2018

Posted on by in

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (October 5, 2018) – The Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD), Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) and Oak Ridge Neighborhood Watch Program (ORNWP) are teaming up to host the Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

Everyone is invited to participate and support this free event, which combines the police department’s annual National Night Out and the fire department’s Fire Prevention Parade into one big community celebration. Goals of the Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration include:

Celebrating the partnership between the community and the police and fire departments

Increasing awareness of fire, crime, violence, and drug prevention efforts

Generating support for local anti-crime programs and fire prevention initiatives

Providing information to help create a more sustainable environment

Generating interest in leading a healthier lifestyle

Demonstrating fire and crime prevention skills, safety techniques, and wellness exercises

Promoting neighborhood unity

The event will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. starting at ORFD Fire Station #3 on Tuskegee Drive and ending at A.K. Bissell Park. The celebration in the park will start at 12 p.m. with opening ceremonies. The event will also feature games, food, emergency services equipment displays, music, bounce houses, safety information booths, and police/fire demonstrations. The celebration is scheduled to wrap up at 3 p.m.

Line-up for the parade will begin at 10 a.m. For those interested in participating, follow this link to register your fire engine or emergency vehicle: http://bit.ly/FireCrimePreventionRegistration.

Questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520 or the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.

