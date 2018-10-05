Obituaries

Ronald “Ron” Liptak, Heiskell

Ronald “Ron” Liptak, age 80 of Heiskell passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. Ron was a veteran and Master Sgt. of the United States Air Force and served his country in the Vietnam War. Throughout his life, Ron was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ester Liptak; brothers and sisters.

He is survived by:

Son…………. John Liptak & wife Kathy of Heiskell

Daughter……. April Liptak of Newport News, VA

Grandchildren….. Tory Sherman & husband Michael

Megan Schweinsberg

Several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews

The family will receive friends Friday, October 12, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow in the chapel at 7:00 PM with full military honors. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

