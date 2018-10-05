Featured

Oliver Springs Man Arrested on Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Roane County Sheriff’s Detective Emily Ciaravino was notified of information obtained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding occurrences of child sexual exploitation at the residence of 194 Shady Road in Oliver Springs.

Agent Pack with the Knoxville Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a search warrant for the address and primary residence of David Tyler Wilson, 24. Facts collected to support the search warrant were collected by an undercover agent who had been conversing with David Wilson between October 1, 2018, and October 3, 2018, through the social media application, KIK. David Wilson admitted to the undercover agent that he was sexually active with his four-year-old niece and his ten-month-old niece that are his brother’s children. Wilson stated to the undercover agent that he had been incarcerated in the past for child pornography and identified himself as a 25-year-old male.

David Wilson sent multiple explicit images of children­ that he stated were his nieces. Agent Pack personally viewed some of the images sent by David Wilson to the undercover agent and also determined that they were child pornography. One of these images depicted a child with her jeans and panties pulled down to her thighs and exposing her body. Another image was of a child with an adult hand raising the child’s shirt up to her chin.

According to Agent Pack, the undercover agent began conversing with an individual identified as 24-year-old David Wilson, Shady Road in Oliver Springs who actively transmitted several pornographic images. This agent also had a video conversation utilizing the social media application, KIK. During the video conversation, Wilson discussed setting up a system to sell child pornography involving the nieces. This conversation was conducted utilizing video, allowing the undercover agent to positively identify David Wilson.

IP addresses were collected through Comcast and subscriber identification and physical address information indicated transmissions were being made consistently from the address 194 Shady Road Oliver Springs, and according to the report this is the address in which David Wilson resides. Subscriber information from KIK was obtained including device information a ZTE Android N9519 – An Android ZTE was collected from the home and bedroom believed to be Wilson’s during the search warrant conducted on October 3, Mr. Wilson was taken into custody and transported to the Roane County Detention Facility.

David Wilson is being charged with aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and remains jailed today in Kingston on a $200,000 bond.

