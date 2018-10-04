Obituaries

Charles Noe Jr, Dutch Valley community of Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Charles Noe, Jr., age 77 of the Dutch Valley community of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

He was born on July 19, 1941 to the late Elijah and Ella Mae Noe. Charles served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Later, he worked as a machinist at Oak Ridge Fabrications. Charles was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, going to flea markets, but most of all, loved to spend time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sue Noe; children, Lori Ann Davis and husband Rodney of Dutch Valley, Mark Noe and wife Audrey of Nolensville; brothers, Ed Noe and wife Frances and Neil Noe and wife Susan; sisters, Katherine Garrison and husband Johnny; Ethel Jones, Jane Overton and husband Arvil, Mary Hall, Betty Braden and husband James; grandchildren, Kirsten Aslinger and husband Josh, Raichel Snellings, Faythe Davis, Desirae Davis, Tucker Davis, Avery Noe, Peyton Noe, and Elle Sue Noe; great-grandchild, Silas Aslinger and one on the way; also survived by a host of extended family members.

Visitation will be from 2-5 pm on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 5 pm with Rev. Robbie Leach officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at 11 am on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Noe family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

