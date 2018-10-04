Obituaries

Kenneth Everette McCarty,

Kenneth Everette McCarty, age 94, beloved husband, father , grandfather, great grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by all his loving family October 1, 2018. He was a faithful member of Memorial United Methodist Church. He was a Veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy, a 32nd Degree Mason, past member of the Optimist Club of Clinton with memories of him in the donut booth at the fair making donuts for many years. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Bowling Green University in 1951, now known as Western Kentucky State University. He was a retiree of Tennessee Valley Authority where he was employed in 1951 after graduating college, retiring in 1988 as Supervisor of Voucher Auditing.

Preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Julia Elizabeth McCarty;brothers Estel, Woodrow, Ivon, Elgin and Carver; sisters Marie Hall, Thelma Lee McCarty and Clarissa Geneva Hashbarger.

Kenneth is survived by:

Wife… Sharon A. McCarty,

Sons…. Kenneth C. McCarty and wife Heather

David E. McCarty and wife Vinessa; granddaughter Gabrielle; grandson, Zachery & Hayden

Robert McCarty and wife Nova

Daughter…. Sandra J. McCarty Hoesli and husband Ryan and their son, grandson Carter

Brother…. James B. McCarty and wife Marie

Great Grandsons…. Evan and Landon

Sisters in law…. Eva Marie McCarty

Ruth McCarty

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 funeral service at 7:00 pm with the Rev. Donna Hester officiating at Memorial United Methodist Church.

Interment will be at 1:30 pm on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Sunset Cemetery with full military honors and masonic service at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

