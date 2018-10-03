Obituaries

Joseph Cecil “Joe” Bennett, Rockwood

Mr. Joseph Cecil “Joe” Bennett, age 69, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at his home in Rockwood. He was a retired Boilermaker with the Boilermakers Union Local # 153 in Knoxville. Joe attended the Potters House Fellowship Church. He loved the Lord and his Church Family. He loved gospel music. He liked doing things on the lake, boating, fishing, and swimming. He liked having a garden and working in it. He enjoyed doing things with his tractor. He loved taking walks and hikes in the hills and mountains with his three dogs “The Boys”, Bear, Spike, and Bones. He loved just sitting on the porch with his wife, kids, and grandkids, and friends, and just talking.

He is survived by:

His wife of 24 years: Dolores D. Bennett

Sons: Joseph C. “Joey” Bennett, Jr.

Troy Marks

Denny Sosa

Loel Sosa

Grandchildren: Joseph F. Bennett

Quinn Sosa

Josh Sosa

Tyler Nicole

Great Granddaughter: Kinsley

Aunt: Sara Lord of Screven, GA and Debbie, and other cousins

Uncle: Jerry Pendarvis and aunt Tina of Lake Placid, FL

Cousins: Kenny and Scott Pendarvis

Bradley, Chase, Nicolai, and Angeline

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Potters House Fellowship Church, 212 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Allen Russell officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Joseph Cecil “Joe” Bennett.

