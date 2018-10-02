Obituaries

Addie Irene Knight, Kingston

Addie Irene Knight, age 78 of Kingston passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at The Bridge of Rockwood. She was born October 6, 1939 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church. Irene operated the first computer in Roane County for Goodyear where she worked for 14 years as a Credit Manager. She worked 9 years for Raytheon Manufacturing (EBasco), as a Secretary to the Project Manager. She was an avid bridge & poker player who also enjoyed reading & working puzzles. During garden season she loved canning and working in her flowers. Her most precious times were those spent with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her daughter, Karlan Tate; grandson, Houston Knight; parents, Charles & Hazel Johnson Wyrick.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Camilla McEvoy of Kingston

Grandchildren Carl Montgomery, Jennifer Tate, Joshua Ratliff

Great grandchildren Lateen Tate, Adrianna Bowman, Shane & Cole Ratliff

Great grandson Rhett Bowman

Brother Charles Edward Wyrick & wife, Geraldine of Alcoa

Several extended family members & friends

A celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm. Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church in Kingston, with Rev. Carroll Adams officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

