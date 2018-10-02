Obituaries

Jamie Bryan Jones, Coalfield

Jamie Bryan Jones, age 45 of Coalfield, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

He was a Coalfield High School graduate and worked as a small engine mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars and was a great craftsman who could create or repair anything. He was referred to by his family and friends as a “jack of all trades”. But most importantly, Jamie was a kind-hearted, loving man who never met a stranger and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry L. Jones, Sr.; Brother, Jerry Lee Jones;

Grandmother, Frankie Jones; Grandfathers, Ben Jones and Guy Jones; Great-grandmother, Kelsie Holbert; Cousin, Davey Hall.

He is survived by his mother, Lisa Humphrey and husband, Bernie;

Daughter, Jami Brianna Jones and her mother, Penny Thomason;

Mamaw, Frances Jones;

Sister, Renee Davis and husband, John;

Step-children, Chris, Josh, and Justin Thomason;

Step-sisters, Christy Gambrell and Stalene Hall;

And many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 from 1-3:00 pm at Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastor Corey Jones officiating.

Interment will follow in Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.

