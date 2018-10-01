Obituaries

Gary Mitchell Davis, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Gary Mitchell Davis, age 63, of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2018. He was born on November 28, 1954 in Oliver Springs, TN where he lived most of his life.

Gary was a member of Tuppertown Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army, worked with his dad in the Windrock Coal Mines, and was a carpenter by trade. He had a love for the outdoors, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gathering ramps in the spring, and riding his Harley.

He also loved cooking for family and friends. One of the many things that Gary will be remembered for is his love of music and his God given talent to play anything that had strings.

Gary is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Mitchell and Katherine Grace Halburnt, maternal grandparents Walter and Grace Frederick, and parents William Carl and Betty Lorene Davis.

He is survived by children Christy McBride and Megan Brianna Carroll, grandchildren Forrest and Courtaney McBride, great grandchild Willow Lowe, sister Marsha Davis Miller, brothers William Daniel, Timothy Alan, and Wade Anthony Davis, and special companion Denise Carroll. Gary also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly.

A private celebration of life services will be held for the family at a later date. No other services are planned at this time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Davis family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

