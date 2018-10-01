Obituaries

James Harold Robinson, Knoxville

James Harold Robinson, age 75, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at the UT Medical Center. James was born in Jellico, Tennessee on July 20, 1943 to the late Willard and Eloise Ensley Robinson. James was a member of Old Time Gospel in Seymour. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his wife: Corrine Byrd Robinson, and daughters: Terri Renee Rickett and Connie Jane Standridge Jenkins.

Survivors:

Sons Jimmy Ray Standridge of Knoxville

James Willard Robinson of Knoxville

Melvin Dewayne Robinson and Jenny of Knoxville

Brother George “Doe Doe” Robinson and Linda of Lake City

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Alred Cemetery in Scott County, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 2:00 PM for a graveside service with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

