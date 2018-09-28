Obituaries

William Lee Houston, Lancing

Mr. William Lee Houston, age 82 of Lancing, passed away Thursday September 27, 2018 at his home after a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Mamie Houston.

Two brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his loving companion and care giver: Jean Newberry Houston.

One brother and sister-in-law: Joe L. and Brenda Houston of Lancing.

One sister: Pearl Hines of Harriman.

And a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday September 29, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Tim Ramey officiation. Graveside services will be Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM in Clear Creek Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Houston family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

