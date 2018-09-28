Obituaries

Joseph Hooper Williams, Harriman

Dr. Joseph Hooper Williams, age 85, of Harriman, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 27, 2018. He is preceded in death by parents, Olin and Annie Jo Williams; and brothers, Johnny Williams and Dr. Olin Williams, Jr.

Joe is survived by his wife, Carol Williams, of Harriman; daughter, Ruth Williams, of Harriman; son, Dr. J. Hooper Williams (Kim), of Brevard, North Carolina; sister, Becky Woodiel (Woody), of McMinnville; sister-in-law, Vara Ruth Williams, of Murfreesboro; and three grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 6, from 1 – 3 p.m., at the Harriman United Methodist Church with a Memorial Service immediately following at 3 p.m. Interment will be Sunday, October 7, at 4 p.m., in Keener Cemetery, Sylva, North Carolina. Memorials can be made to Harriman United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 407, Harriman, TN 37748 or Babahatchie Community Band, P.O. Box 356, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Williams Family. www.kykerfunerahomes.com

