Sylvia “Joan” Fuller, Rockwood

Mrs. Sylvia “Joan” Fuller, age 79, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Bridge Healthcare in Rockwood. She was born June 18, 1939 in Marlow, Oklahoma. Mrs. Fuller was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church. She was a longtime Substitute Teacher for the Rockwood School System and was a very proud former employee of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She loved to read and spend time with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Abraham Sellers and Nicy Loper Sellers; husband, Richard David Fuller; son-in-law, George Christopher “Chris” Elder; and several brothers and a sister.

Survivors include:

Son: Morgan David Fuller & wife, Patricia of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Teresa Marie Graf & husband, Dean of Cullman, AL

Patricia Diane Pugh & husband, Brad of Spring City, TN

Susan Joan Elder of Columbus, GA

Grandchildren: John Christopher Padgett & wife, Mary of Acworth, GA

Richard Joseph Padgett of Franklin, TN

George Christopher Elder of Columbus, GA

Jacquelyn Morgan Elder of Columbus, GA

Great Grandchildren: Benjamin Davis Pumphrey

Luke Mason Pumphrey

Allison Winter Padgett

Brother: Devon Sellers of Marlow, OK

Sister-in-law: Julia McCoin of Rockwood, TN

Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law: Rolland C. & Linda B. Fuller of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 12:00 noon (E.D.T.) in the Roane Memorial Gardens, 1400 N. Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Sylvia “Joan” Fuller.

