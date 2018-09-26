Obituaries
Zachary Adam Moore, Clinton
Zachary Adam Moore, age 27, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018. He was born on July 8, 1991 to Rodney and Debbie Hansard Moore. Zach enjoyed looking for arrowheads, hunting ginseng and gardening. Zach was a gentle soul and was much loved. He also enjoyed working alongside his father. Zach is preceded in death by, Grandmothers, Anna Hansard and Evelyn Wills.
Survived by:
Parents…………….Rodney and Debbie Moore
Brother…………….Travis Aaron Moore and wife Nichole
Nephews………..…Lincoln and Levi Moore
Grandfathers…….Bobby Hansard and James A. Moore
Aunts & Uncles….Emma Nuchols and husband Eddie
Rhonda Williams and husband Mike
Donna Harrington
Valerie Wilcox and husband Larry
Pamela Moore and partner Annette
Diona Moore
Cousins……………..Molly Williams, Stephanie Reynolds, Wesley Hansard, Abby and Katie Nuchols, Kelsey
Smith, Aaron Harrington, Spencer and Ryan Wilcox, Reanna and Alex Richard
Special Friend…….Krystal Johnson
A host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 1-3 PM at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Celebration of life service will follow at 3:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com