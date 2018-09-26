Obituaries

Zachary Adam Moore, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Zachary Adam Moore, age 27, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018. He was born on July 8, 1991 to Rodney and Debbie Hansard Moore. Zach enjoyed looking for arrowheads, hunting ginseng and gardening. Zach was a gentle soul and was much loved. He also enjoyed working alongside his father. Zach is preceded in death by, Grandmothers, Anna Hansard and Evelyn Wills.

Survived by:

Parents…………….Rodney and Debbie Moore

Brother…………….Travis Aaron Moore and wife Nichole

Nephews………..…Lincoln and Levi Moore

Grandfathers…….Bobby Hansard and James A. Moore

Aunts & Uncles….Emma Nuchols and husband Eddie

Rhonda Williams and husband Mike

Donna Harrington

Valerie Wilcox and husband Larry

Pamela Moore and partner Annette

Diona Moore

Cousins……………..Molly Williams, Stephanie Reynolds, Wesley Hansard, Abby and Katie Nuchols, Kelsey

Smith, Aaron Harrington, Spencer and Ryan Wilcox, Reanna and Alex Richard

Special Friend…….Krystal Johnson

A host of other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 1-3 PM at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Celebration of life service will follow at 3:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

