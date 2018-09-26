Obituaries

Teresa Yvonne Holt, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Teresa Yvonne Holt, age 63, Kingston passed away Monday, September 24, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 10, 1954 in Roane County and has been a lifelong resident of this area. She was a member of Luminary United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending as long as her health permitted. Teresa loved spending time with her grandkids and especially enjoyed attending their sporting events. She worked for over 40 years in the medical industry as a LPN. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Larry & Velma Hallcox Rucker; brother, Randall Guy Rucker.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of 44 years Archie Joe Holt Kingston

Daughters Tracy Edwards & husband, Lewis of Kingston

April Queener & husband, Shawn of Kingston

Son Wally Holt of Kingston

Step-daughter Melissa Johnson & husband, Brian of Knoxville

Grandchildren Zack Edwards & girlfriend, Katy Brookshire

Zane Edwards, Sydney & Cooper Queener

Danica Holt, Josh & Justin Johnson

Great-grandchildren Hayden, Hunter & Kannon

Brother Wade Rucker & wife, Kaye of Kingston

Sister-in-law Teresa Rucker of Madisonville

Special Aunt Margaret Bailey of Kingston

Dear Friends Linda Townsend of Kingston

Mickey & Tilda Oden of Decatur

Ronald & Barbara McGuire of Guntersville, AL

Nieces & Nephews Sabrina, Whitney, Todd & Josh Rucker

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Luminary United Methodist Church and Celebration of Life will follow at 8:00 pm, with Pastor Chuck Griffin and Bro. Gage Patterson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Luminary United Methodist Church. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

