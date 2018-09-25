Obituaries

Merley Oredith Parrott West, Oliver Springs

Merley Oredith Parrott West passed away Monday morning, September 24th, 2018 after a hard fight with Multiple Myeloma. Oredith was preceded in death by her husband Lytle West, parents Emerson and Ruby Parrott, brothers Emerson Parrott Jr. and Robert Parrott, and grandchildren Jarad and Janelle Alcorn. She is survived by daughters Janie West Alcorn and husband Buford of Oliver Springs, Janice West Underwood and husband Robbie of Oliver Springs, and Judy West Arthur and husband Gentle Dean of Oliver Springs. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren Jessi Underwood Giles and husband Chris, Janelle Arthur Simms and husband Jack, Jade Alcorn and companion Hawk Ferguson, and Jordan Alcorn and wife Kayla (expecting their first son.). Oredith’s beloved greatgrandchildren are Madeline Giles, Lainey Drew Giles, and Lily Ferguson.

Also surviving Oredith are her sisters Betty Ruth Parrott Shull and Mary Hazel Parrott Wren, both of Decatur, Alabama, and Roy Parrott of Rockwood.

Oredith is also survived by her very dear and special friend Sean Quinn, with whom she shared a precious companionship for the last 18 years of her life.

Oredith was loved by so very many people. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her joy, along with Buford, Robbie, and Gentle Dean, all of whom were embraced as family. She treated them each as one of her own, buying clothes, baking birthday cakes, and just doing what mothers do. Oredith was a faithful Christian whose benevolent heart reached out to many. She fed so many neighborhood kids and was much loved in return.

Oredith kept her beloved nephew Ted Lowe, as well as Brandon and Byron Goodman as children, doting on them in her motherly fashion. Oredith taught Sunday School for several years, and was a faithful member of the Oliver Springs Church of Christ.

As we lay her mortal body to rest, our thoughts will not be merely that “I was here”, but rather “these are the hands with which I prepared many a splendid meal, the fingers with which I sewed school dresses and ironed shirts, packed lunches for my husband, the arms and lap where I cradled all my brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, the lips with which I offered tender kisses and sweet lullabys to sleepy kids, the heart with which I loved dearly and compassionately all those in my sphere.” That is Oredith’s legacy, that precious gift which we could never repay except by offering it forward.

WE would be remiss if we were not to mention the complete devotion the girls showed toward their mother, especially in the latter stages of her struggle. Oredith left this world for her reward knowing just how totally and completely she was loved and revered.

Please keep the family in your hearts and prayers as we struggle to wrap our minds around this great loss.

Receiving of friends will be from 1:30-3:00 on Wednesday, September 26th, 2018, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, 209 Roane Street, Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Funeral service will follow at 3:00, with ministers Richard Powlus, Brad Wilson, and Tim Nelsen officiating. Graveside service will follow directly after funeral, with procession to Oliver Springs Cemetery. Following the service, family and friends will gather at the Oliver Springs Church of Christ Fellowship Hall for a meal and reminiscences.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the West family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

