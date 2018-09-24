Obituaries

Bruce Reginald Braden, Briceville

Bruce Reginald Braden, age 54 of Briceville, TN passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018 at his home in Briceville. Bruce loved spending time with his family and working on cars. He enjoyed listening to country and classic rock music, his favorite singer was Randy Travis and his favorite song was “When a man loves a woman”. He loved watching TV, especially westerns and Walker Texas Ranger.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, James Verlin and Zora Braden; brother, Fred Braden; and sister, Elizabeth Huskey.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Patricia Braden of Briceville, TN; sons, Joseph Allen Braden of Knoxville, TN and James Reginald Braden of MI; daughter, Melinda Sue Braden of MI; brothers, Brad Braden, his wife, Brenda Braden and their family, and Ed Braden of Frost Bottom, TN, Timothy Braden of Bricevill, TN; several grand children and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bruce’s family will receive his friends from 11am – 12pm with his celebration of life to follow at 12pm on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

