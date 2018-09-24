Featured

Manufacture/Sale/Delivery/Possession of Methamphetamine Arrest

Posted on by in Featured, News with

SUMMARY: On the morning of September 23, 2018, Officer Vitatoe and Sergeant Moore with the Harriman Police Department, along with Deputies Hammons and Riter with Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and Rockwood Police Officer Jeffries, went to 149 McNew Drive in Harriman to search for a wanted person. The homeowner gave officers permission to enter the residence. Once inside, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seen in plain view. Additional consent to search the residence was obtained and the following items were found:

32.07 grams of methamphetamine

Pill bottle of Gabapentin (a Schedule V controlled substance)

1 Ruger .45 handgun

1 Kel-Tec .32 handgun

1 Ruger .30 revolver

1 Heritage .22 revolver

117 rounds of ammunition

$2,100 USD

270 items of drug paraphernalia

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Roane County jail on multiple charges.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

