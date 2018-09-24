Featured

Pressley arrested for Financial Exploitation of an Elderly or Vulnerable Person

Posted on by in Featured, News with

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the arrest of a Mickey Jason Pressley on September 20, 2018. Pressley was the target of an investigation where he took money from the elderly in exchange for him doing work and not completing the work. In the most recent case, Pressley is charged with four felony charges of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly or Vulnerable person and one charge of Theft of Property.

Pressley was arrested without incident at his home in Harriman. The sheriff’s office worked closely with Russell Johnson’s 9th District Attorney’s Office to secure these charges. The investigation is still ongoing and further charges are pending with possibly adding additional suspects as well to the investigation. If you feel that you have been a victim in this case, you are urged to contact your local police department and file a report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

