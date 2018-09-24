Obituaries

Bobby “Joe” Longmire, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Bobby “Joe” Longmire, age 77, of Kingston, went to be with his Lord & Savior at 2:00 pm on Saturday September 22, 2018 at St Thomas Hospital in Nashville. He was a beloved man to everyone that knew him. He was a member of South West Pont Baptist Church where he truly loved his Pastor Rev. Larry Bolden.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Ola Longmire.

Three brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years: Lois Oran Longmire.

Son and daughter-in-law: Pat & Gloria Longmire.

Daughter: Joby

Granddaughter: Sandra and husband Steven Webb.

A ‘special’ grandson: Kian Webb.

Brothers: Ray and Gene Longmire.

The family will receive friends Thursday September 27, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at South West Point Baptist Church in Kingston. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Graveside services will be Friday September 28, 2018 at 11:00 am in the Swan Pond Baptist Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve Longmire family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

