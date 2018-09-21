Obituaries

Marsha Ann England, Knoxville

Posted on

Marsha Ann England, age 54 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at her home in Knoxville. She never met a stranger, had a contagious smile, always had friendly conversations and loved to talk to people about the Lord. Marsha was a giver.

Marsha is preceded in death by her father, Chester Hodsden Jr. and her brother, Steven Hodsden.

Marsha is survived by her mother, Brenda Hodsden of Knoxville, TN; special friend, James Barnes whom the family appreciated in all his help he gave and his love for her; brothers, Chester Hodsden III and wife, Miranda of Knoxville, TN, Michael Hodsden of Knoxville, TN; sister, Mariah Hodsden Ching and husband, Derrick of Knoxville, TN; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Marsha’s family and friends will have a memorial service for her at 5:30pm on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Crossroads Ministries, 2815 Jersey Ave., Knoxville, TN 37919 with Rev. Chester Hodsden III officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

