Tina Cunningham Crisp, Kingston

Mrs. Tina Cunningham Crisp, age 54 of Kingston, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Tina was born June 20, 1964 in Rockwood, TN. She attended First Baptist Church in Rockwood and was an Executive Assistant with Team Health of Louisville, TN and a travel coordinator. Tina had a heart of gold, a contagious smile, and an unbelievable generous personality. Her pride and joy was all the children in the family including the fur babies. She loved to care for others and was an amazing caregiver to family, friends and even strangers. She was the true definition of a volunteer. Tina participated in as many community events as she could. Tina would go out of her way to accommodate everyone else before herself. She was an extraordinary special event/wedding planner. Tina was a person that was never still unless she was sleeping. Tina will be remembered by many as a majorette and Baton Instructor in Rockwood. Tina was preceded in death by her Father; Jimmy Dean Cunningham and Great-Aunt; Roxie McClendon.

Survivors Include:

Husband: Darrel Crisp of Kingston, TN.

Special Children: Molly (Golden Retriever)

Bentley (Yorkie)

Mother: Janice Cunningham of Rockwood, TN.

Sister: Lisa Cobb of Rockwood, TN.

Brother: Jeff Cunningham (Tawna) of Rockwood, TN.

Nieces: Brittany Cobb Watlington (Jesse)

Allie Cobb Patterson (Charlie)

Carly Cobb Schrade (Roy)

Melissa Mathis (Chris)

Chrissy Massengill (Eric)

Lesla Clark (Special Friend Aaron)

Nephews: Wesley Cunningham (Jennifer)

Jason Cunningham (Cynthia)

Host of other Nieces, Nephews and Friends

Sister-In-Law Cheryll Britton of Harriman, TN.

Special Cousins: Kim Vanover

Janet Bryant

Great-Uncle Tubb Britt

Special Friends: Kelly Hagler (Bo McElhaney)

Syndey Beard

Ellison Beard

Kathryn Baird

Betty Mathews

Family will receive friends Monday, September 24, 2018 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at First Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Marty Shadoan and Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 11:00am in the Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send Memorials to Roane County Animal Shelter 296 Manufactures Road Rockwood, TN. or Kennedy-Ladd Foundation Inc. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Tina Cunningham Crisp.

