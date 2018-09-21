Featured

Operation Safe County nets 9 arrests and 2 cited in Morgan County

On Thursday, September 20,2018 officers with the City of Wartburg Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to combat the sale and use of illegal narcotics in Morgan County. This unified law enforcement effort, dubbed “Operation Safe County” is the result of a joint investigation leading to vast amounts of information pertaining to key individuals surrounding the drug activity within Morgan County. Into the late-night hours officers visited locations inside the City of Wartburg and Morgan County. This operation led to a total of 9 people being taken into custody without incident and 2 people were cited. All those arrested were transported to the Morgan County Jail and have various bond amounts based on their individual cases. These joint operations will continue to prioritize community impact operations like this by attacking the illicit drug trade that has crippled so many families in Morgan County. This operation today made the City of Wartburg and the citizens living within Morgan County a lot safer.

