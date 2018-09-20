Obituaries

Robert Lee Parrott, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Robert Lee Parrott, age 76 of Rockwood, went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center.

He was born on November 28, 1941 in Roane County where he lived most of his life. Robert was a Deacon and member of South Harriman Baptist Church for 46 years. He managed several Grocery Stores during his career and later retired from Sears as a salesman. Robert enjoyed sports including, UT football and the Atlanta Braves, but most of all he loved the Lord and the time he spent with his family and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Ruby Parrott and brother, Emerson Parrott, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Beverly Parrott; children, Lee Ann (Terry) Payne and Linda Parrott; brothers, Roy Parrott; sisters, Oredith West, Mary Hazel Wren, and Betty Ruth Shull; grandchildren, Rachel and Hannah Payne; also extended family and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, September 21, 2018 at South Harriman Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Matt Edwards and Bro. Jeff Parrott officiating. Burial will be at 10 am on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Western/Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Parrott family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

