Rex Allen Williams, Ten Mile

Rex Allen Williams, age 70, of Ten Mile passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Roane Medical Center. He was born March 14, 1948 in Deland, Florida. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Edna Williams.

SURVIVORS

Daughter & Son-in-law Christina Burnum & husband, Bill of Ten Mile

Son & Daughter-in-law Allen Jarka & wife, Chrissy of Niota

Grandchildren Hazel Burnum, Zachary Burnum, Jason Burnum and Paul Burnum

Timothy Jarka, Justin Jarka and Josh Jarka

Sister-in-law Cindy Loden & husband, Vic of Rockwood

A host of extended family and friends

Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, September 21, 2018 at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Maddox officiating. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Rex to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

