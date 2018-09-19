Obituaries

Reba Faye Hawn, Potters Chapel Community

Mrs. Reba Faye Hawn, age 63, of the Potters Chapel Community, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday September 18, 2018. She was a member of Potters Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Archie and Stella Ashburn.

She is survived by her husband: Marion Hawn.

Her son and daughter-in-law: Mitch and Tabitha Hawn of Sunbright.

Her daughter and son-in-law: Rita Faye and John Hope of Wartburg.

Five grandchildren: Randall Dale, Dee and Ben Miller, Caleb and Charlee Ann Hawn.

Seven great grandchildren: Dee and Hoyt Miller of Wartburg, Allison, Annabella, Nathaniel, Carter and Mason Miller of Crossville.

Three brothers and sisters-in-law: Michael and Mable Ashburn, Jackie and Virginia Ashburn all of Cumberland County, Leon and Shelia Gunter of Sunbright.

Two sisters and brothers-in-law: Mildred and Gary Hicks, Martha and Jim Hudgens all of Cumberland County.

Along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday September 20, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Russell Jones officiating. Graveside services will be Friday morning at 11:00 AM in Potters Chapel Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg honored to be serving the Hawn family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

