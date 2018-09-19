BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Reba Faye Hawn, Potters Chapel Community

Obituaries

Reba Faye Hawn, Potters Chapel Community

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Mrs. Reba Faye Hawn, age 63, of the Potters Chapel Community, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday September 18, 2018. She was a member of Potters Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Archie and Stella Ashburn.

She is survived by her husband: Marion Hawn.
Her son and daughter-in-law: Mitch and Tabitha Hawn of Sunbright.
Her daughter and son-in-law: Rita Faye and John Hope of Wartburg.
Five grandchildren: Randall Dale, Dee and Ben Miller, Caleb and Charlee Ann Hawn.
Seven great grandchildren: Dee and Hoyt Miller of Wartburg, Allison, Annabella, Nathaniel, Carter and Mason Miller of Crossville.
Three brothers and sisters-in-law: Michael and Mable Ashburn, Jackie and Virginia Ashburn all of Cumberland County, Leon and Shelia Gunter of Sunbright.
Two sisters and brothers-in-law: Mildred and Gary Hicks, Martha and Jim Hudgens all of Cumberland County.
Along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday September 20, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Russell Jones officiating. Graveside services will be Friday morning at 11:00 AM in Potters Chapel Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg honored to be serving the Hawn family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: