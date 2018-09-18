Obituaries

John Lowell Montgomery, Clinton

John Lowell Montgomery, age 81, of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018 at Ft. Sanders Regional. John was born October 31, 1936 to the late Walter and Flossie Montgomery. John was a truck driver for Kroger Grocery Stores for 43 years. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Rose Montgomery; son, Ronnie Montgomery; brothers, Robert, Carl, & Jerry Montgomery; sister, Faye Koenig.

He is survived by:

Daughters………………. Debbie Kesterson of Oliver Springs

Sister…………………….. Edith Montgomery of TX

Grandchildren……. Nikki Hooks & Tim of Oliver Springs

Derek Kesterson of Clinton

Great Grandchildren.. Taylor Hooks of Oak Ridge

AJ Hooks of Oliver Springs

Special friends………. Lucille, Boyd, Walter, Wayne, Randy, & Robbie

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, September 21, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following in the chapel with Rev. Donnie Disney officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

