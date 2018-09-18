Obituaries

Joyce Fain, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Joyce Fain, age 74 of Harriman, passed away Sunday September 16, 2018 at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church where she loved her Sunday School Class. Joyce also enjoyed bowling, sewing and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Jerry Fain.

Parents: Frank & Margie Bosher.

Sister: Jane Sanders.

She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Jaylene & Jr. Sneed, Teresa & Tony Schubert, and Angie & Mike Christopher.

Brother and sister-in-law: Ralph & Carol Bosher.

Five grandchildren: Hannah Schubert & Justin Joseph, Katie Schubert & Noah Devaney, Shelbi Sneed, Brylee Christopher, and Logan Christopher.

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Wednesday September 19, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday September 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Fain family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

