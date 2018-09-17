BBBTV12

DOE to conduct Emergency Preparedness Exercises on September 19th

Posted on by in Featured, News

There will be an emergency exercise on Wednesday, and it will include low-flying helicopters, a press release said.

The emergency exercise is being conducted by emergency responders from the U.S. Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, along with state and local emergency management personnel.

“The public may observe emergency responders simulating response activities in the area surrounding the Oak Ridge Reservation,” a press release said. “Additionally, low-flying National Guard helicopters will be performing training in the area. The helicopters will be flying in the Melton Hill Lake area near ORNL. These activities are part of the exercise.”

The exercise will begin at approximately 8 a.m. Eastern time and conclude around noon, the press release said.

This event is one of a series of emergency exercises conducted regularly by the DOE facilities in Oak Ridge, the press release said.

“The exercises test the ability of emergency personnel to respond quickly and effectively to emergency situations and ensure that the public, site employees, and the environment would be protected in the event of an actual emergency at the facilities,” the release said.

