BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Paul Edward McElroy, Rockwood

Obituaries

Paul Edward McElroy, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Mr. Paul Edward McElroy, age 83 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018 at his home. He was born October 27, 1934 in Rockwood, TN. Paul was a member of Church of Christ, He loved his Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his Wife; Ellen Irene Shadden McElroy, Parents; Linley Lee McElroy and Hattie E. Price McElroy, Brother; Bobby McElroy.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Lois Woodward (Terry) of Rockwood, TN.

Grandchildren: Samanthia Gail Cofer (Hairo) of Rockwood, TN.

Mark Allen Cofer (Amanda) of Rockwood, TN.

Amber Danielle Fender (Nick) of Erwin, TN.

Great-Grandchildren: Arial Elizabeth Cofer

Devin Tyler Golliher

Makenzie Shyanne Golliher

Kyleigh Lashea Fender

Braden Ryan Fender

Zylus Kayde Tapp

Special Friends: Connie & Lonnie Wright Of Rockwood, TN.

Tomalee Boles of Rockwood, TN.

Church of Christ Family of Rockwood, TN.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Kendall Bear and Minister Todd Houston officiating. Graveside service will be Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 11:00 am in the Glen Alice Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Paul Edward McElroy.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: