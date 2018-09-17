Obituaries

Paul Edward McElroy, Rockwood

Mr. Paul Edward McElroy, age 83 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018 at his home. He was born October 27, 1934 in Rockwood, TN. Paul was a member of Church of Christ, He loved his Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his Wife; Ellen Irene Shadden McElroy, Parents; Linley Lee McElroy and Hattie E. Price McElroy, Brother; Bobby McElroy.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Lois Woodward (Terry) of Rockwood, TN.

Grandchildren: Samanthia Gail Cofer (Hairo) of Rockwood, TN.

Mark Allen Cofer (Amanda) of Rockwood, TN.

Amber Danielle Fender (Nick) of Erwin, TN.

Great-Grandchildren: Arial Elizabeth Cofer

Devin Tyler Golliher

Makenzie Shyanne Golliher

Kyleigh Lashea Fender

Braden Ryan Fender

Zylus Kayde Tapp

Special Friends: Connie & Lonnie Wright Of Rockwood, TN.

Tomalee Boles of Rockwood, TN.

Church of Christ Family of Rockwood, TN.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Kendall Bear and Minister Todd Houston officiating. Graveside service will be Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 11:00 am in the Glen Alice Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Paul Edward McElroy.

