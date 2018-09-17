Obituaries

Audrey Jones Mee, Knoxville

Audrey Jones Mee, age 85 of Knoxville, TN. passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Little Creek Sanitarium in Knoxville, TN. She was born March 25, 1933 in Morgan County, TN. Audrey attended First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ and a member of the order of Eastern Star of Oakdale. She was a retired Insurance agent with State Farm Insurance. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Gillam Jones and Sarah Hamby Jones, Husbands; Ed Heath and W. T. (Bill) Mee, Daughter; Julia Heath, Sisters; Geneva Hammonds and Kay Cottrell, Brother; C.B. Jones.

Survivors Include:

Son: Stan Heath (Tina) of Farragut, TN

Grandsons: Stirling Craig Heath

Andrew Heath Westcott

Sister: Mary Bosely of Harriman, TN.

Brother: Harold Jones of Virginia Beach, VA

Sister: Judy Turnbaugh of Cottonwood, Arizona

Memorial service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers send memorials to your favorite Charity. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Audrey Jones Mee.

