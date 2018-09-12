Obituaries

William “Bill” Arthur Alexander III, Harriman

William “Bill” Arthur Alexander III, age 71, of Harriman, passed away into the arms of the Lord on September 10, 2018. Bill had been a lifetime resident of Harriman. He was devoted to his wife and family and lived his life with energy and passion. He was a retired life-long member and leader of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union and retired from Y-12 after 30 years of service. He owned his own award-wining heating and air conditioning business and loved his customers. Bill was committed to the City of Harriman and served as the head of the Industrial Board and the Planning Commission. He also served on the Library Board. Anyone who knew him knew that he would help anyone because he had a huge heart. He was strong willed and did not hesitate to voice his opinion. That is what made him a special man.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan, his son, William A. Alexander IV and his wife, Alisa, and grandsons, William Arthur Alexander V and Benjamin; his second son, Weston and his wife, Cristi, and grandchildren, Madison and Michael; sister, Peggy and his nephew John Lee and wife, Amy, and children Jason and James; and sister-in-law Becky Johnson and her daughter, Jenny.

Bill had many friends and some very special friends who were part of his family. Among them are Bear Tidwell, Steve Gallaher and Ronnie and Art Edwards.

Bill was loved and will be missed.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Friday, September 14, 2018, from 5 – 7 p.m., with funeral service immediately following at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 15, 10 a.m., in Willard Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of choice in Bill’s memory. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Alexander Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

