Deanna Lynn Ward, Caryville

Deanna Lynn Ward, age 47 of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2018 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. Deanna was born on April 9, 1971 in LaFollette, TN. She loved the mountains and four wheeling. Deanna was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors:

Father Martin Ward Caryville, TN

Mother Lorene Ward Caryville, TN

Sisters Diane White Jacksboro, TN

Donna Rutherford & Steve Caryville, TN

Brothers Buster Ward & Teresa Clinton, TN

Roger Ward & Angie Caryville, TN

Jackie Ward Caryville, TN

Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 13, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Family and Friends will meet at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Seiber Cemetery in the Shea Community for Deanna’s interment.

You may also view Deanna’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

