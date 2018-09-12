Obituaries

Charles Robert Bolden, Claxton

Charles Robert Bolden, age 75 of Claxton, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at his home.

He was born on February 18, 1943 to the late Robert Lee and Evelyn Bolden. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Martin and niece, Aleesa Cox.

Charles was a 50+ year member of the IBEW.

Survivors include his sons, Richard Bolden and wife Shannon, Robert Bolden and wife Sheila, and Ronald Bolden and wife Sabra; grandchildren, Rick Bolden and wife Madison, Robert Lee Bolden and wife Samantha, Scott Bolden, and Whitney Schmidt and husband Robert; great-grandchildren, Josie Bolden, Max Bolden, Finley Bolden, Judah Schmidt, and Lydia Schmidt; special friend, Eloise Nesmith.

A private graveside will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton with Rev. Ralph Wilson officiating.

