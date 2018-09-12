Obituaries

Lloyd “Peanut” Penley, Rockwood

Mr. Lloyd “Peanut” Penley, age 72, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 10, 2018 at the Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born February 8, 1946 in Rockwood, Tennessee. “Peanut” was a retired technician from Alba Health in Rockwood; a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War; and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 4782 in Rockwood. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon “Gayle” Penley; father, William Adolphus “Bill” Penley; mother, Nora Penley Easter; and several brothers and one sister.

Survivors include:

Son & Daughter-in-law: Dewayne & Lee Penley of Rockwood, TN

Special Niece: Candice Sheldon of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and special friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for graveside services and interment with Bro. Roger Britton officiating. Full military honors will be given by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Lloyd “Peanut” Penley.

