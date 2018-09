Featured

Man found in Emory River has been Identified

The man found Monday evening in the Emory River in Harriman, has been identified as 32 year old Wayne Alexander Ruppe of Oakdale. Ruppe was taken to the East Tennessee Forensic Center in Knoxville autopsy reports have not been released yet on the cause of death. We will share more information as it becomes available.

