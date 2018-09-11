Obituaries
William “David” Russell, Harriman
William “David” Russell age 75, of Harriman, passed away September 10, 2018 at the Bridge of Rockwood.
David was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Oakdale, retired from MK Ferguson (DOE) as a Sprinkler Fitter Supervisor and as an auctioneer for Russell’s auction.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being around people.
Preceded in death by parents Howard and Ethal Russell of Harriman and sister Norma Jean Beard.
Survived by:
Marquitta Russell of Rockwood
Sons Ted Russell of Sarasota, FL
Mark Russell and wife Nancy of Rockwood
Granddaughters Whitney Russell of Rockwood
Mary Beth Godsey and husband Adam
Great grandson Jayden Godsey
Great granddaughter Adalyn Godsey
Sister Patricia Anderson of Friendsville
Brothers Gary Russell of Rockwood
Larry “Gib” Russell of Harriman
The family will receive friends Thursday September 13, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. with funeral to follow at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Rev. Jeff Blackburn officiating. Interment will be in Roane Memorial Gardens Friday September 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. . Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Russell Family.