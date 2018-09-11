Obituaries

William “David” Russell, Harriman

William “David” Russell age 75, of Harriman, passed away September 10, 2018 at the Bridge of Rockwood.

David was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Oakdale, retired from MK Ferguson (DOE) as a Sprinkler Fitter Supervisor and as an auctioneer for Russell’s auction.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being around people.

Preceded in death by parents Howard and Ethal Russell of Harriman and sister Norma Jean Beard.

Survived by:

Marquitta Russell of Rockwood

Sons Ted Russell of Sarasota, FL

Mark Russell and wife Nancy of Rockwood

Granddaughters Whitney Russell of Rockwood

Mary Beth Godsey and husband Adam

Great grandson Jayden Godsey

Great granddaughter Adalyn Godsey

Sister Patricia Anderson of Friendsville

Brothers Gary Russell of Rockwood

Larry “Gib” Russell of Harriman

The family will receive friends Thursday September 13, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. with funeral to follow at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Rev. Jeff Blackburn officiating. Interment will be in Roane Memorial Gardens Friday September 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. . Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Russell Family.

