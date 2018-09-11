Obituaries

Magen Denise Smith, Powell

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ms. Magen Denise Smith, age 28 of Powell, passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, September 9, 2018. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and had a big heart for children and animals. While in high school, Magen loved swimming and participating in FFA. She earned both a veterinarian assistant certification and a CNA certification. Megan mainly did private setting and also worked for NHC. She loved frogs and the rebel flag.

Preceded in death by her father, Gary Humphrey; grandmothers, Janice Smith and Nancy Simms; grandfather, Bill Humphrey; and “Granny Great” Inez Smith.

She is survived by her mother, Linda Smith; fur baby, Dixie; grandfather, William “Bill” Smith; brothers, Gary (Kim) Humphrey and his children, Ava, Addie and Levi, Billy (Jeannie) Smith and his children, Rhaylin and Viktor; sisters, Julie Humphrey and her children, Jessie and Jacqueline, Morgan Bailey and friend, Dave; Aunt and Uncle, Tim and Robin Webb; cousins, Christopher Brandon and Kyla and Kevin Lewis and their children, Victoria, Emily and Allison special friends, Monica Daris and her girls, Izzy and Allie.

The family would like to thank the staff of UT Hospice for their love and support during Megan’s illness.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM with Chapalin Phillip Gause officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717 for funeral expenses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

