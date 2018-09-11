Featured

Body found in River in Harriman

Both Harriman police and the Roane County Sheriff’s office responded to a call about a body in the Emory River on Monday evening.

Reports came into the Harriman Police Office after some people who were fishing discovered the body. Harriman Police responded at around 7:30 p.m. before the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The identity of the body currently remains unknown, however, it appears to be that of a white male. It has been sent to a local forensic center for an autopsy.

The investigation currently remains ongoing. We will give more information when it becomes available.

