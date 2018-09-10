Obituaries

Jean McKinney Seiber (Miss Jean), Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Jean McKinney Seiber, (Miss Jean) age 86, died, September 9, 2018 at home with her family. She was a proud member of Beech Park Baptist Church. She knew she was heaven bound.

Preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dee passed away August 9, 2018 one month to the day; parents: Arnold and Ruth McKinney; brother, James McKinney and wife, Louise; sister, Louise and husband, Joe Shipe; sons-in-law, Woody Foster and Sonny White.

Survived by children: Lynda Foster, Kathy White, Larry Smith and wife, Sheila, David Smith and wife, Lisa all from Oliver Springs; by grandchildren: Kristy Griffith and husband, Forrest, Robyn White, Tee Foster, Lynette Foster, Amanda Woods, Heather Blackwood and husband, David, R.J. Webber, and Kaylee Webber; by great-grandkids: Daniel Chase, Abby Foster, Dylan Foster, Sonny White, Luke White, Larry White, Brooke Tollette, Brianna, Celia, Aubrey, Delany Blackwood, Brady Woods, Morgan Seiber and Xander Martin; by great-great grandchildren: James Chase, Amelia Blair, and Emberlee Rose Hankins; by a sister, Helen Pinion and by many nieces, nephews and friends;

She was a beautician for years, loved her church, was over crafts for missions, which she loved each and every one of the ladies she worked with. They helped a lot of people in need and kids going to bible camp. They loved working in VBS. She was also a church greeter. Jean was also a prayer warrior for her family and anyone in need. She was always there for her family and church family. She was a loved wife, mother, and grandmother.

Special thanks to the special care of the nurses of amedysis hospice.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, September 11, 2018 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Seiber family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

