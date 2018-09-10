Obituaries

James Braswell Williams, Norris

James Braswell Williams, age 93 of Norris, died on August 29, 2018, at Meadow View Senior Living, Clinton. Known by family and friends as Jim, he was born on September 15, 1924, in Matthews, North Carolina, and passed away two weeks before his 94th birthday.

In 1947, after service in the U.S. Army during WW II, he married the former Jean Rea. They were married until her death in 2015. The couple moved to Norris in 1949, and Jim attended the University of Tennessee, where he was awarded a Bachelor’s degree in 1953. This was followed by a Master’s degree in 1956, and a doctorate in Education in 1968. He began a 32-year career as an educator in Anderson County as teaching principal in a two-room school house, Belmont. Subsequently, he served as principal at Norris Elementary, Claxton, Clinton Senior High, Glen Alpine, and Norris Junior High (later Norris Middle School).

During his career as an educator, Jim served twice as president of the Anderson County Parents Association and for 15 years as the legislative chairman of the Anderson County Education Association.

For nearly sixty years, Jim was a devoted member of St. Francis Episcopal Church, where he served as member of the Vestry Committee, a Sunday school teacher, and a member of the choir. He was also an ardent supporter of the Norris Food Pantry, where he spent many hours as a volunteer.

In his retirement, he traveled extensively with his wife and was an avid golfer and fisherman. Jim also continued his charitable activities as a member of the Lion’s Club and its Sight Conservation Committee.

Spiritual, yet irreverent, wise and funny, he will be sorely missed by his survivors, daughters Teresa (Ira Hozinsky) and Melissa (John) Tortora, sisters Linda Forbis of Matthews and Patricia Aycoth of Davidson, North Carolina, four grandchildren, and a score of nieces and nephews.

The funeral and scattering of ashes, followed by a reception, will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Norris on Saturday, September 15th, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Francis Discretionary Fund or a charity of choice. Holleygamble.com

