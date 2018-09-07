Obituaries

Joe Thomas “J.T.” Jackson, Coalfield

Joe Thomas “J.T.” Jackson, age 79, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018 at his home in Coalfield.

Mr. Jackson was born in a coal mining camp in Chevrolet, KY on March 2, 1939. In 1940 his parents left KY and his mother’s full family to move to Coalfield near his paternal grandparents and extended family.

He attended Coalfield school where he graduated with the class of 1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Shelby Rivers, on February 21, 1959. Together they shared 50 years of marriage and three daughters.

His family owned and operated several coal mines in the area, including on Windrock mountain, where he worked summers as a teenager. He later drove a coal truck, worked for Shemco and in the strip pits. When the mining business declined, he began working for the Morgan County Road Department. He was employed there for 16 years before retiring in 1991. Not one to retire easily, he returned to the road department every summer for 13 years.

He was a dedicated member at the church his great-grandparents helped found, Middle Creek Baptist. His faith never wavered, nor did his attendance. He served the Lord and the church with great pride and hard work for 23 years as their groundskeeper from which he retired in December of 2016.

He was a man who was happiest when he was working and enjoyed the satisfaction of accomplishment and a job well done. He spoke both, “I don’t have time for hobbies”, and “You make time for what you want to make time for.” When he chose to relax, he headed to the mountains on his four-wheeler or in his truck to revisit the many places and memories he had there.

He will be remembered as an honest and dependable hard worker with an exceptional work ethic. He was committed as a husband and father, a great provider and protector. Normally a quiet man, he had no trouble standing up for what he believed in-or against what he felt was wrong. He did not fit the status quo but was comfortable with who he was and carried himself with a great air of strength and pride. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shelby Rivers Jackson; parents, Tommy and Ada Jackson; and brothers Burnace Jackson and Ellis Jackson.

He is survived by his daughters, Judy Daugherty and husband Darrell; Janna Swint and husband James; Johanna Cox and husband Tommy, all of Coalfield. Eight grandchildren, Carrie Daugherty Sams and husband, Eric of Knoxville; Rachel Daugherty Britt and husband, Keith of Knoxville; Holly Daugherty Massengale and husband, Brandon of Knoxville; Andrea Swint Crane and husband, Sam of Oliver Springs; Hillary Swint Freytag and husband, Brandon of Coalfield; Kayleigh Swint McCarty and husband, Wayne of Oliver Springs; Jill Carson and fiancée, Garett Thomas of Oak Ridge; and Steve Carson of Coalfield. Great-grandchildren, Joshua Sams, Lucas Sams, John David Sams, Connor Crane, Cole Crane, Gabrielle Freytag, Gunnar Freytag, Brooklynn Carson and Holden McCarty. He is also survived by one remaining brother, Charles “Bit” Jackson and wife Brenda of Coalfield along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Middle Creek Baptist church from 6:00pm to 7:30pm with funeral to follow. Pastor Corey Jones and Rev. Ronald Gutherie will be officiating. Graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Monday September 10, 2018 at 2:00pm.

Sharp’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com.

