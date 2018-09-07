Obituaries

Charles Wayne Goss, Kingston

Charles Wayne Goss, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after a lengthy illness. He was born October 16, 1941 in Harriman and was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile. Charles was a proud United States Army National Guard Veteran of 12 years. He retired after 30 years as a steelworker from IMCO Recycling in Rockwood. In earlier years he was

an avid golfer. Preceded in death by his mother, Volena Hendrickson Trew; brother, Johnny Jewett; and grandparents who raised him, Leonard & Fannie Hendrickson.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 54 years Patricia Ann Clark Goss of Kingston

Daughter & Son-in-law Renea & Ralton Emory of Ten Mile

Grandchildren Alyssa & Cayden Emory of Ten Mile

Brothers-in-law Doyle Clark & wife, Kathy of Ten Mile

Clarence Clark & wife, Kathy of Sweetwater

Many extended family members and friends







Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, September 10, 2018 at Edgemon Cemetery with Bro. Ralton Emory officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

