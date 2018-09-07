Obituaries

Lillie Mae Hutson Hayes, Rockwood

Mrs. Lillie Mae Hutson Hayes, age 80, a resident of the Ozone community of Rockwood, Cumberland County, Tennessee passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the Good Samaritan – Fairfield Glade in Crossville, Tennessee. She was born May 15, 1938 in Ozone, Tennessee and was a member of the Ozone Baptist Church. “Lillie” blossomed into a beautiful life and was loved by all her family and friends. She was known to her family as sister and loved to kid around. Her pride and joy were her great grandchildren and she enjoyed their mischief. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Hooper Hutson and Tressie Marie Givens Hutson; husbands, Alvin Youngblood and James Robert Hayes; brothers, Pete Hutson and David Hutson; and sister, Ruby “Blackie” Hodge.

Survivors include:

Son & Daughter-in-law: Harold & Karen Youngblood of Ozone, TN

Grandchildren: Amanda Bowman & husband, Gregory of Crossville, TN

Missy Youngblood of Ozone, TN

Craig Youngblood of Ozone, TN

Jackie Dunn & husband, Stanley of Ozone, TN

Great Grandchildren: David Curry

MaeLee Youngblood

Emma Dunn

Lucas Dunn

Sisters: Chris Farr & husband, Glen of Crossville, TN

Barb Farr & husband, Maynard of Crossville, TN

Brothers: Troy Hutson of Rockwood, TN

Joe Hutson & wife, Vivian of Westel, TN

And several special nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) until 12:00 noon (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow on Saturday, September 1, 2018 in the Ozone Cemetery, Cumberland County, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ozone Cemetery Fund; C/O Eddie Cox; 154 Ozone School Road; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Lillie Mae Hutson Hayes.

