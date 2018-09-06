Obituaries

Brenda Gayle Freels Whitsell, Kingsport

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Brenda Gayle Freels Whitsell, age 73 of Kingsport, TN passed away Tuesday September 4, 2018 at her home in Kingsport. Brenda was born on August 4, 1945 in Norris TN to Herbert and Lillian Freels. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert J Freels and Lillian I Hensley, sister Luetta Freels and brothers Roy Freels and Larry Freels.

Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a former Rodeo Queen and was an avid lover of horses, who showed and trained horses for over half her life. Her daughters, grandkids, and great grandkids were the light of her life. Brenda will be forever loved and missed by multitudes of people whose lives she touched with her big heart and beautiful smile. Those that knew her best will always and forever know her as just “MOM” or “MAMAW”.

She is survived by daughters Roki Whitsell and fiancé, Robbie Lowery of Heiskell, TN; Koti and wife, Martye Whitsell-Hicks of Mount Carmel, TN; Choyia and husband, Kevin Catlett of Knoxville, TN. Brothers, Glen and wife, Linda Freels of Cedartown Ga; Mickey Freels of Cedartown Ga; Danny and wife, Charlene Freels of Clinton TN. Grandsons, Cheyenne Whitsell and Shane Catlett; granddaughters, Kierra Littlejohn, Savanna Howe and Storm Catlett; great grandchildren, Cayden and Brayden Whitsell and great granddaughters, Azelyah Howe and Kynleigh Littlejohn; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a large collection of close friends.

Then, there are her adopted children and those who chose her: Sam Bolden, Joe Wallen, Sandra Jolly, Penny Petty, Crystal Havely, Kelly Cohn, Treena Wolfenbarger, Angie, Craig and Kim Coffey, Mary Mowdy and Joyce Ramey.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. At Brenda’s request, there will not be a burial and the family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Horse Haven of Tennessee, 2417 Reagan Rd, Knoxville, TN 37931.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements www.holleygamble.com

