Eddie Fae Wright Baker, Harriman

Mrs. Eddie Fae Wright Baker, age 89 of Harriman, passed away Tuesday September 4, 2018 at her daughters home. She retired from TVA Watts Bar Nuclear Plant and was a Activities volunteer with Rockwood Ministerial Association. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son: Jerry Baker

Mother: Faye Catherine Wright.

Father: Thomas Edward Wright.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Vickye & Brian Hubbs.

Sister and brother-in-law: Cherrie & Bennie Stevens.

Four grandchildren: April and husband Jason Hubbs, Amanda Hufstedler, Adam and wife Lyssa Loeffler, and Travis Baker.

Nine great grandchildren: Whitney Campbell, Luke, Eden, Hope, Lilly and Caleb Loeffler, Isaac Hufstedler, Bo Baker, and Peyton Hubbs.

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will meet Thursday September 6, 2018 at 2:00 PM in Roane Memorail Gardens in Rockwood for graveside service with Adam Loeffler officiating.

The family would like to thank Best Homecare in Kingston and UT Hospice.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Baker family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

