Benjamin Lee Kerley, Harriman

Benjamin Lee Kerley, 41, of Harriman, TN, passed away on September 1, 2018 at his home in Harriman. Ben was born to Charles R. and Tommie A. Kerley on March 19,1977. He went to school at Harriman High School and Roane State Community College. He became a Christian and was baptized at Trenton Street Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Bonnie Malone of Oakdale, Robert Malone of Hixson TN, Ruby Kerley of Hixson TN, Ray Kerley of Crossville TN.

Former wife and friend: Alicia Flynn Kerley of Rockwood TN.

Ben is survived by his parents: Charles R. and Tommie A. Kerley.

Sisters: Beverly Cawthon and Lisa Kerley.

Brother-in-law: Bobby Cawthon.

Nephew: Trevor Henderson.

Uncle: Terry Malone.

Aunts: Lynda Jones and Kay Engle.

Children: Benjamin Isaak Kerley, Jacob Andrew Kerley, and Elizabeth Grace Kerley

Friend and close companion: Lacy Hooper

And several cousins.

The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman Thursday September 6, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with the Rev Tony Boswell of Trenton Street Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Cawthon, Isaak Kerley, Jacob Kerley, Trevor Henderson, Terry Malone, and Charles Kerley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Trenton Street Baptist Church Food Closet, 519 Trenton St, Harriman, TN 37748.

The family of Benjamin Kerley wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Covenant Roane Medical Center, Covenant Methodist Medical Center, and UT Hospital for their excellent care and treatment of Ben’s insurmountable health problems.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman honored to serve the Kerley family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

