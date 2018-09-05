BBBTV12

Head-On Crash in Kingston leaves One Dead

Featured

Head-On Crash in Kingston leaves One Dead

Posted on

BREAKING NEWS:  A two-car head-on crash has left one person dead and another transported to the hospital in critical condition.  The head-on collision happened on Hwy. 70 at the Gravel Pit.  One vehicle did end up submerged in the lake.  A female driver was pronounced dead on the scene.  The road will be closed for some time while they investigate the crash.  Dudley Evans is on scene and we will update as soon as we get more information.

